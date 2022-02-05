Bologna FC signee Denso Kasius talks late push from Bayern Munich before transfer to Italy

Newly-minted Bologna FC 1909 right-back Denso Kasius’ transfer raised some eyebrows in Germany after a story broke stating that Bayern Munich was read to — literally — swoop in on a jet to steal the Dutchman away from the Italian side

The move, of course, did not come to fruition for the Bavarians as Kasius moved from FC Utrecht to Italy. The youngster spoke about the situation, but feigned ignorance to the looking presence of the Bavarian giants during the final hours of the transfer window.

“In reality, I haven’t paid much attention to that. At Bayern I’d probably play in the second team. Of course, Bayern is a fantastic club. But I’m still 19. If I do well at Bologna, everything is possible,” Kasius told Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio.

Kasius’ perspective was incredible mature, which should serve him well as he seeks to adjust to Bologna. The right-back might have been overwhelmed at how quickly things happened, but did is happy to be in Italy.

“On Thursday we had a meeting on Zoom and on Friday I was on a plane to Italy. It was like a dream. They really have a plan for me, I will have to use the first period to get used to it, but they really see me as a potential starter. They play a 3-5-2, a system that I know how to manage very well,” Kasius said.