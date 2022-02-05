Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid to challenge Lyon on Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso; Chelsea moving on from Niklas Süle?; RB Leipzig to outbid Dortmund for Karim Adeyemi?; Douglas Costa to LA Galaxy; and MORE!

Real Madrid could be posed to battle Olympique Lyon for Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso:

Olympique Lyon are reportedly set to rival Real Madrid in pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, who will be a free agent in the summer. According to French publication L’Equipe, as relayed by Fichajes, Real Madrid are set to face serious competition from Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyon in the race to sign Bayern Munich star Corentin Tolisso. The 27-year-old came through the youth ranks at Lyon and established himself as one of the finest midfielders in Ligue 1 with Les Gones. After making 160 appearances for the club, Tolisso moved to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2017 but has endured a difficult time in Bavaria due to injury issues.

Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel allegedly wants his club to make a move for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao. If true, would that mean Chelsea is moving on from a pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle?

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly asked Chelsea's board to fund a move for the Real Madrid defender — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 4, 2022

Bayern Munich will ramp back into action after the international break, but the news surrounding the squad did not stop as the team was out of action.

There was plenty to talk about this. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A new segment to kick things off called “Five things we learned this week”

Why Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s statements about Niklas Süle and Marcel Sabitzer were unnecessary.

Chelsea FC’s Andreas Christensen is Plan A for Bayern Munich to replace Süle and how there might not be a Plan B.

Julian Nagelsmann’s outlook for where he sees Jamal Musiala playing in the future.

Nagelsmann’s sleep talking exploits.

Cobra Kai season four reviewed! What was great, where the missed, and why there could be cause to worry about where this is all going.

Former Bayern Munich player Xherdan Shaqiri could be moving from Olympique Lyon to...the Chicago Fire:

BREAKING: Chicago Fire and Lyon are finalizing a deal for midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri per source. Deal not 100% done but close.



Shaqiri, 30, has 100 caps with Swiss national team. Previously with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. pic.twitter.com/o55K8uWAmp — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 4, 2022

RB Leipzig could potentially overtake Borussia Dortmund on Red Bull Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi if the player decides he wants more money:

Where is Karim Adeyemi going? The Red Bull Salzburg striker is one of the most sought-after talents in Europe. The 20-year-old recently turned down an offer from FC Barcelona and, according to SPORT1 information, will now choose between RB Leipzig and BVB. So far, BVB has been the favorite for a change and sports director Sebastian Kehl called him “an interesting player” in the STAHLWERK one-two But now Leipzig could intervene. According to Bild, the Saxons offer the national player even more salary than Dortmund. However, the advance from Leipzig was unsuccessful with Adeyemi and the striker would continue to favor BVB, according to Bild. According to SPORT1 information, Adeyemi has not yet made a final decision between the two clubs.

Related Karim Adeyemi looks to be heading to Borussia Dortmund this summer

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller has been — loosely — linked to a transfer to Everton and things spiked a bit after quotes emerged of Müller new Toffees praising Frank Lampard:

“He was a super player. He played practical football. Technically very good, super shooting technique, super with long balls — a midfielder who could work and be dangerous in front of goal at the same time. He simply knew: these are the things you need to do to win football matches. He was a player I can really relate to,” Muller said.

Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is headed to the Italian Football Hall of Fame:

Inter Legends Armando Picchi, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge & Luigi Simoni Inducted Into Hall Of Fame Of Italian Football. As was announced by the FIGC, Italian football’s governing body, former German player Karl-Heinze Rummenigge, former Inter defender Armando Picchi, and former Inter coach Luigi Simoni were all granted the honour along with a group of other men and women who have left their mark on Italian football. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge played for Inter between 1984 and 1987. In that time he made 64 appearances for the Nerazzurri and managed to score 24 times. He won the European cup twice whilst a player at Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga is back after what seems like a long — really long — time.

Bayern Munich will square off with RB Leipzig in a match that should be a great way to kickoff the next phase of the season after an ill-timed international break.

Regardless, the Bavarians will be back in action and will be without Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka — two players who are vital to the squad’s success. This is what we have on tap for the episode:

A look at where the teams are in the table.

A quick take on RB Leipzig’s revival under Domenico Tedesco.

A prediction on Bayern Munich’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

Bayern Munich reached an agreement with U-19 goalkeeper Manuel Kainz on a contract extension:

FC Bayern has tied another junior keeper to the club on a long-term basis. After Lukas Schneller , Jakob Mayer and Ritzy Hülsmann , amateur goalkeeper Manuel Kainz extended his contract early until June 2024. The 19-year-old came from SC Eintracht Freising to the Bayern youth team in the summer of 2015 and has been part of the squad for the second team since this season . The native of Munich has so far made nine appearances in the Bavarian regional league. “Manuel is a homegrown and a true Munich resident. We are very pleased that he will continue his development with us and will continue to be in goal for FC Bayern in the years to come,” explains Holger Seitz, sporting director at the FC Bayern Campus.

Das Trikot steht dir einfach! #FCBAmateure-Keeper Manuel #Kainz hat seinen Vertrag beim @FCBayern vorzeitig bis Juni 2024 verlängert. Bisher bestritt der 19-Jährige neun Einsätze in der Regionalliga Bayern. ⚪️



https://t.co/ryPxeQ3z7U#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/Z85GyUP99T — FC Bayern Campus (@fcbayerncampus) February 4, 2022

The rumored move of former Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa to the LA Galaxy appears to be happening: