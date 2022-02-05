Pundit says Bayern Munich, PSG are biggest threats in preventing another all-England Champions League finale

Former Liverpool player Mark Lawrenson was recently asked to breakdown the chances of another all-England finale for the Champions League.

Not shockingly, Lawrenson lauded Bayern Munich as one team that could get into the way of blocking some combination of Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, and defending champion Chelsea FC from ruling the final two spots for the final.

Lawrenson, though, could just as easily see two Premier League clubs in the title showdown.

“I don’t see why not, obviously you’ve got Bayern Munich in there and PSG, but I think all the four English teams, including Manchester United, I don’t think anyone else wants to play them. I know the draw is a big aspect and it depends on who you get going forward, but I expect the Champions League final to be between two English teams,” Lawrenson told FreeSuperTips (as made available to Bavarian Football Works). “I think at the moment, apart from Bayern Munich and PSG, they are way ahead of everybody, certainly the Real Madrid, FC Barcelona’s and those teams.”

As for who he thinks will win, Lawrenson picked Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

“It is about time City won it and I thought they might do it a couple of years ago, but they came up against Lyon and the manager made a strange decision on the night. They played a way they never had before which was odd and they went out,” Lawrenson said. “City want to win it, but I think sometimes at this level you accept any trophy you can get. I wouldn’t want to play Liverpool because the front three can take anyone apart on any given day and have done. But I would say City are the favorites and there’s something slightly different about them, so they’d be my bet this year.”