Bayern Munich’s Marc Roca talks mental preparation, wants to build on strong close to 2021

In an interview with club magazine “51” (as captured by FCBayern.com), Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca talked about how important both mental and physical preparation are for him and how that helped him be prepared when his number was called by Julian Nagelsmann.

“Even when I was 16 or 17 years old, my coach told me that we should try to imagine the actions that might happen during the game. Gradually, I delved into this method. Everyone develops their own ways of focusing,” Roca said. “I think that I, and all the players here, always train in a focused manner. We must all always be ready. My chance came a little later, but I’ve always tried to train as best as I can, focused on myself and try to be a little bit better than yesterday so that when the time comes I’ll be ready.”

Roca’s breakthrough came in mid-December against VfB Stuttgart, which earned him high praise from head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“Of course it all felt very good. For me it was a very important game. Julian Nagelsmann always helped me before that. He told me what I can improve to help the team. I listened to him, we have a very good relationship,” Roca said. “That hug meant a lot to me because it showed his appreciation. It’s very important that the coach communicates with his players, both those who play and those who don’t. He ensures that there is a good atmosphere in the dressing room. That way we can all bring out the best in ourselves.”

Roca could be in line for more playing time if Leon Goretzka’s knee issue lingers. Will he be ready when called upon?