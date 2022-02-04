Report: Bayern Munich targeting a bunch of Real Madrid and PSG teenagers

According to a report by Goal and Spox, Bayern Munich are looking to sign three talented youngsters from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The candidates mentioned are Alejandro Jiminez, a 16-year-old right-back in Madrid’s youth system and PSG youngsters Ayman Kari, a 17-year-old midfielder and Warren Zaire-Emery, a 15-year-old who is already playing above age group.

Per the report, Jiminez is considered a “top talent” by the Spanish press and a “chance machine.” Apparently Carlo Ancelotti is following his development closely, which doesn’t jive with Carlo’s record of developing young players. Maybe Bayern could offer him better prospects in Munich? The club needs a new right-back after all, and Nagelsmann is one of the best coaches in the world for player development.

In the case of Ayman Kari, Bayern could pick him up on a free transfer this summer, even though PSG are looking to hold onto him. For Zaire-Emery on the other hand, the Bavarians might need to pay the French side a fee, as his contract runs until 2024.

These three players could soon join the long list of top European talent Bayern has poached from other clubs. Hasan Salihamidzic clearly has a modus operandi, that is to take these raw teenagers and develop them into first-team capable players. Jamal Musiala was the prototype — signed from Chelsea in 2019, he has since exploded onto the scene due to his prodigious talent.

With transfer fees across Europe refusing to go down, it looks like dedicated youth transfers like these may become more common for Bayern as the years go on. It’s a good example of low-risk, high reward — if even one of these teenagers makes it into the first team, then the money spent on them will have been well worth it. That keeps the club’s finances healthy, and helps fund the occasional big signing down the line.