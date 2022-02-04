Coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts to Niklas Süle’s departure from Bayern Munich

Niklas Süle has spent five years at Bayern Munich but his days in Bavaria are coming to an end.

The German defender recently announced he would be leaving the record champions at the end of the season. The way in which he announced his departure to coach Julian Nagelsmann was quite abrupt.

Niklas Sule has the best tackle completion rate (15+ attempted) in the Bundesliga this season (94.7%) pic.twitter.com/STMtS8udGn — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 26, 2022

On Thursday’s press conference ahead of the clash against RB Leipzig, Nagelsmann revealed this interaction with Süle. Nagelsmann said it was as simple as Süle coming up to him and saying “Coach, I’m going.” It was short and painless for Süle but painful for Nagelsmann. “I would have liked to keep him, that’s why he plays a lot because I still see a lot in him,” Nagelsmann stated.

Despite the pain, Nagelsmann is not angry at the German for leaving. “I know Niki’s reasons, but they remain between us. We have had an open conversation and there is absolutely nothing between us,” said Nagelsmann about Süle’s departure. Süle and Nagelsmann both still want to win titles and that is what matters.