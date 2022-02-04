Is Olympique Lyon trying to bring back Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso?

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso’s contract expires in June and while there is some thought that the Bavarians will try to get the Frenchman to agree to an extension, potential suitors are starting to line up.

France Football News captured L’Equipe’s report stating that Olympique Lyonnais is interested in bringing Tolisso back to the club where he first really made a name for himself:

L’Équipe report that, along with their interest in bringing back Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette, Lyon are also looking to engineer a return for former midfielder Corentin Tolisso. The French international, who has been at Bayern Munich since 2017, sees his contract expire at the end of the current season. Les Gones’ director of football Vincent Ponsot, speaking at the unveiling of January signings Romain Faivre and Tanguy Ndombele today, confirmed that there had been “contacts” for Tolisso’s return. The World Cup winner, who came through the club’s youth academy, spent four seasons as a professional at Lyon, making 160 appearances.

Tolisso will have to weigh how much he likes living in Munich against how much he might want to play during his prime. With his performances getting better and better, there should be plenty of interest in the French talent moving forward.