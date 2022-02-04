Bayern Munich’s Saki Kumagai, Japan dumped out of 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup Semifinals

China topped Japan on penalties to advance to the Final of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup. In the other Semifinal, South Korea topped the Philippines 2-0.

Bayern Munich’s Saki Kumagai played all 120 minutes for Japan against China in the 2-2 draw that went to penalties. Unfortunately for Japan, Kumagai went first during the spot kicks, and she was unable to convert, giving China the advantage. They would go on to win the penalties 4-3, eliminating Japan before they can compete for their third straight championship.

China are playing for their 8th Women’s Asian Cup; however, it would be their first since 2006. If South Korea win, it will be their first ever championship. Their highest previous finish was third place in 2003.

Kumagai will soon return to Munich to rejoin her Bayern teammates who are already preparing for the second half of the Frauen Bundesliga season and the restart of the UEFA Women’s Champions League and DFB Pokal.