Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr, Senegal will face Egypt for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title

Bayern Munich will have one representative in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nationals Final as Bouna Sarr and Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 in one of the two semifinals. On the other side of the bracket, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Cameroon fell on penalties to Egypt.

The Final is now set with Senegal and Egypt facing each other on Sunday, February 6 in Yaoundé for the title.

Senegal will be looking to win their first ever AFCON. In 2019, they finished in second place after dropping the Final 0-1 to Algeria. Egypt have won the tournament a record 7 times, and if they win their 8th, it would push them three clear of Cameroon’s five.

Sarr started at right back and went the distance again for Senegal, while Choupo-Moting didn’t get off the bench for Cameroon.

CAF still does third place games at the AFCON. So, on Sunday, Choupo-Moting and Cameroon get a chance to redeem themselves in the third place game when they face Burkina Faso.