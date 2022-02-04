Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 35 — Karl Heinz Rummenigge’s bashing of Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle and Marcel Sabitzer; Andreas Christensen is the only plan; Cobra Kai season four reviewed; and MORE!

Bayern Munich will ramp back into action after the international break, but the news surrounding the squad did not stop as the team was out of action.

There was plenty to talk about this. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A new segment to kick things off called “Five things we learned this week”

Why Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s statements about Niklas Süle and Marcel Sabitzer were unnecessary.

Chelsea FC’s Andreas Christensen is Plan A for Bayern Munich to replace Süle and how there might not be a Plan B.

Julian Nagelsmann’s outlook for where he sees Jamal Musiala playing in the future.

Nagelsmann’s sleep talking exploits.

Cobra Kai season four reviewed! What was great, where the missed, and why there could be cause to worry about where this is all going.

