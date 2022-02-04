Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona eyeing Franck Kessie; Bayern, AC Milan, Inter scoping Gleison Bremer; Bayern, Chelsea, Dortmund want Fabio Carvalho; Everton, Newcastle United looking at Thomas Müller; Leroy Sane is killing it; and MORE!

According to at least one report, Bayern Munich is taking a look at AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. FC Barcelona is also in the mix:

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is a concrete target for Barcelona and they intend to hold talks over signing him on a free transfer, a journalist has claimed. Diario Sport journalist Toni Juanmartí spoke to MilanNews about Barca’s rumoured interest in Kessie, confirming that they have been looking for a physical midfielder for several windows now, so much so that their previous sporting director Ramon Planes also had discussions with Kessie’s entourage. The Ivorian is on the wish list for Barca especially since they missed out on Denis Zakaria, but the Ivorian has several offers. Nonetheless, the journalist states that ‘there have been contacts with Kessie’s entourage’ who ‘is open to a transfer’. Kessie ‘knows that Barcelona are an option, as well as Bayern Munich and other Premier League clubs are interested in him’ as per Juanmarti, but a decision has not been made so we will have to wait a couple of months to see what happens.

Bayern Munich is not alone in its pursuit of Torino center-back Gleison Bremer:

Bayern Munich are set to rival the likes of Inter and AC Milan for the signature of Torino defender Bremer in the summer transfer window. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, who report that the Nerazzurri and the Rossoneri will face competition from the German giants as well as several clubs in the Premier League in the race to sign the 24-year-old. Bremer is one of the Nerazzurri’s main transfer targets to bolster their defense during the summer transfer window, but they look to have faced a setback in their pursuit of him after the Granata extended his contract until the end of June 2024. The Brazilian’s previous deal had been set to expire at the end of June 2023, meaning that Inter could have potentially gotten him for a smaller fee due to the fact he was heading into the final year of his contract. The Nerazzurri have been tracking the Brazilian for some time, as have city rivals Milan, but so have a number of top clubs throughout Europe, to which Bayern are now added.

The Bundesliga is back after what seems like a long — really long — time.

Bayern Munich will square off with RB Leipzig in a match that should be a great way to kickoff the next phase of the season after an ill-timed international break.

Regardless, the Bavarians will be back in action and will be without Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka — two players who are vital to the squad’s success. This is what we have on tap for the episode:

A look at where the teams are in the table.

A quick take on RB Leipzig’s revival under Domenico Tedesco.

A prediction on Bayern Munich’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

The FC Bayern Frauen are going to host the Paris Saint-Germain women at the Allianz Arena in UEFA Women’s Champions League action:

The FC Bayern women conquer the big stage: In the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, the Munich women host Paris Saint-Germain in the Allianz Arena on March 22 (6:45 p.m.) . It is the first time that the FCB women’s team will play a game there. Oliver Kahn, CEO of FC Bayern: “We are very happy about this milestone in the more than 50-year history of our FC Bayern women’s football department. Jens Scheuer’s team gets the stage it deserves for the Champions League quarterfinals against Paris Saint-Germain in our Allianz Arena. I hope that the framework conditions allow for a football festival where many Bayern fans will support our women in the Allianz Arena.”

This is beyond cool and I hope that fans are allowed to attend at that point. It would be great to see a packed house (or as many people as the local regulations allow).

If you wanted some Thomas Müller highlights to get you going, here you go:

Newcastle United and Everton are reportedly not giving up on trying to acquire Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller:

Newcastle United are making attempts to convince Thomas Müller to leave Bayern Munich for St James’ Park in the summer, according to reports. But now Müller – who has 110 caps for Germany – could face a big decision over his future with his contract running down in 18 months and no sign of talks over a new deal at the Allianz Arena. In an interview with Sport Bild, Müller said: “No one has ever approached me from the club [about a new contract]. So, you have to see what the future will bring.” On where he sees his future, the Bayern Munich forward added: “What appeals to me the most is sporting success and football at the highest level. That’s possible at Bayern. Or somewhere else.” Sport Bild claim that Newcastle are ‘already trying to get’ Müller with the Magpies needing to secure survival to have any chance of signing the 32-year-old. It is likely that Müller will ‘stay here [Bayern] anyway’ but Newcastle will try and tempt him to St James’ Park as they seek out a huge marquee summer signing.

Meanwhile, Everton is also still hot in pursuit of the Raumdeuter or the Daily Express:

Everton ‘are trying’ to sign Bayern Munich icon Thomas Muller as they seek to build on a promising January transfer window. New boss Frank Lampard was backed with two exciting signings on deadline day and could mark his first summer window by acquiring Muller.

Liverpool missed out on Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho at the winter transfer deadline and that opening could allow Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Chelsea FC to get involved in the bidding:

Bayern, Dortmund and Chelsea are interested in Fulham's Fábio Carvalho (19), who will be out of contract in the summer. Liverpool have failed in a deadline-day bid to sign Carvalho and are expected to try and finalise a deal in the coming weeks [@neiljonesgoal] pic.twitter.com/eBTlv3nxod — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 2, 2022

