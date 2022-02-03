Report: It might be Andreas Christensen or bust for Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has completely zeroed in on Chelsea FC center-back Andreas Christensen as the club’s top — and only — transfer target at this stage.

Per Falk, there is no Plan B for the Bavarians at this juncture, which leaves Borussia Dortmund as the primary suitor for SC Freiburg defender Nico Schlotterbeck. Meanwhile, Falk also says that Bayern Munich is not going to pursue Borussia Mönchengladbach defender and Germany international Matthias Ginter — at the moment.

Should other moves fall though, Ginter could come back into play:

In their search for a centre-back, Bayern's plan A is Andreas Christensen. For now, no plan B. Rüdiger will be difficult to get - Dortmund are leading the race for Schlotterbeck - As for Ginter, Bayern don't want him at the moment, but are keeping the option open [@cfbayern] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 3, 2022

The news that Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger will be too difficult to get is not shocking. If the Germany international does not re-sign with Chelsea, it is expected that Real Madrid is going to make a serious push to ink the defender.

If Christensen re-ups with Chelsea or pursues a career elsewhere, Bayern Munich could have to scramble to find an adequate replacement for Niklas Süle.