Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano won’t let old friends at RB Leipzig distract him

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano will be squaring off against his old mates with RB Leipzig on Saturday.

The French defender says that the reunion will not make him any more amped up than normal.

“My motivation is the same in every game,” Upamecano told FCBayen.com. “After the game I can talk to my former teammates. I look forward to seeing them again — and beating them.”

Upamecano knew making the move would not necessarily always yield a spot in the starting XI, but the Frenchman wanted to be surrounded by some of the best players in the world to help his own game evolve.

“Frankly, when you come to one of the best clubs in the world, you tell yourself the competition is tough – but I will fight. That was always my attitude, no matter where I went,” said Upamecano. “I got off to a good start, but the season is long. I will keep fighting to play as much as possible. I feel very good again now, both on and off the field. It was good to have a break. It will do us good in preparation for Leipzig. We want to get the three points.”

Upamecano also thinks he has plenty of room to grow and improve. His development as a player is not yet complete.

“I think I can still develop and learn a lot. I play for one of the best teams in the world. I’m proud of that. But I’m not at the limit yet. I fight for this shirt. I want to give the maximum,” Upamecano said.