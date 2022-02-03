Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig (Rückrunde)

The Bundesliga is back after what seems like a long — really long — time.

Bayern Munich will square off with RB Leipzig in a match that should be a great way to kickoff the next phase of the season after an ill-timed international break.

Regardless, the Bavarians will be back in action and will be without Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka — two players who are vital to the squad’s success. This is what we have on tap for the episode:

A look at where the teams are in the table.

A quick take on RB Leipzig’s revival under Domenico Tedesco.

A prediction on Bayern Munich’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

