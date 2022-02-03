Injury Report: Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez returns, Leon Goretzka and Alphonso Davies could be out a lot longer

There was good news and bad news for Bayern Munich on the injury front.

First, Lucas Hernandez was able to return to training after a scare on Wednesday when he was injured in a collision with Paul Wanner and Corentin Tolisso per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia)

So that’s good news!

Lucas Hernández is training with the team as normal today. The knock he suffered yesterday was nothing serious [Bild] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 3, 2022

According to Abendzeitung, however, the outlook for Leon Goretzka and Alphonso Davies is not looking do hot:

(Goretzka), who has been suffering from persistent problems with the patella tendon in his left knee since the beginning of December, can currently only do running exercises without the ball, intensive training or units with the team is out of the question. A return to the pitch is unlikely for the whole of February, with the Champions League second leg against Salzburg on March 8th. With Goretzka? It’s hard to estimate at the moment. At the beginning of January, Goretzka was treated by knee specialist Dr. Christian Fink examine in Innsbruck, then he tried again with a conservative treatment and medication — so far without resounding success. According to AZ information, an operation could be necessary if Goretzka’s condition does not improve. The midfielder has meanwhile obtained various medical opinions on his injury. First he tries further with relief, medication and light training. Of course, an operation would take him out of the game for several weeks.

Abendzeitung also cited Tolisso as the most likely candidate to replace Goretzka.

As for Davies, the Canadian could be out until April — or longer — per Abendzeitung:

Lucas Hernández (25) is the first choice to replace Davies, although the Frenchman prefers to play in central defense. Nagelsmann said he had a few candidates for the left, “even if this isn’t happening at Alphonso’s level.” Omar Richards (23) is more of an emergency solution, Josip Stanisic (21) is just coming back after a long injury break. Davies may be out until April or even longer. “It is important that you act in the interests of health, which is above all,” said Nagelsmann about the young Canadian.

What does this all mean? Well, Hernandez could find himself playing more left-back than he might like and the club could have to rely on outgoing center-back Niklas Süle more than it might like. Also, Jamal Musiala, Tolisso, Marcel Sabitzer, and Marc Roca will all be battling it out to see who might play alongside Joshua Kimmich in the team’s central midfield.

Finally, Julian Nagelsmann’s creativity might be tested as the innovative coach will undoubtedly be looking to tinker with his formation and player combinations to see if he can unlock what works best.