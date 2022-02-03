Conflicting reports: Bayern Munich is still interested in Leeds United star Raphinha...or maybe not?

According to Bild’s Christian Falk, Bayern Munich might not be completely out of the running to bring Leeds United star Raphinha to Germany on a transfer.

Per Falk, Serge Gnabry’s uncertain status has led to the Bavarians to keep a few irons in the fire for a winger — and the top target is the 25-year-old Brazilian:

Wer weiterhin heißer Kandidat bei Bayern ist @BILD https://t.co/BqB2rf2QlP — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 2, 2022

Who is still a hot candidate at Bayern @BILD

With Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, and Jamal Musiala (if you still consider him in the mix at wing) all with long-term contracts, a pursuit of Raphinha seems like a real longshot for Bayern Munich — even without factoring in that Serge Gnabry is considered likely to agree on a contract extension at some point in the near future.

Moreover, Raphinha would probably cost way more than Bayern Munich would seem to be willing to spend for a player who would not be in the starting XI. Raphinha is valued at €40 million, but would likely cost even more to pry away from Leeds United.

In addition, Sky’s Florian Plettenberg is on the other side of the fence with this rumor and says that Raphinha is not an issue for the Bavarians.