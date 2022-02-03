Official: Germany to host England at Allianz Arena as DFB announces schedule and venues for 2022

After the confirmation of friendly games with Israel and Netherlands, the DFB has now announced the venues for Germany’s home matches of the 2022 UEFA Nations League.

As part of their group stage campaign, Germany will visit reigning European champions Italy in what will be an electrifying clash-of-giants on June 4th. Three days later, Die Mannschaft will host fierce rivals and Euro 2020 finalists England at Bayern Munich’s home stadium, Allianz Arena. A return fixture with Italy at Mönchengladbach’s Borussia-Park will be the final match of the summer international break.

Here’s the official schedule of the year, as per a release from dfb.de:

March 26, 2022: Germany - Israel in Sinsheim March 29, 2022: Netherlands - Germany in Amsterdam June 4, 2022, 8:45 p.m.: Italy - Germany (UEFA Nations League) - tbc June 7, 2022, 8.45 p.m.: Germany - England (UEFA Nations League) in Munich, Germany June 11, 2022, 8:45 p.m.: Hungary - Germany (UEFA Nations League) - tbc June 14, 2022, 8:45 p.m.: Germany - Italy (UEFA Nations League) in Mönchengladbach, Germany September 23, 2022, 8:45 p.m.: Germany - Hungary (UEFA Nations League) in Leipzig, Germany September 26, 2022, 8:45 p.m.: England - Germany (UEFA Nations League) - tbc November 21 to December 18, 2022: FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Unfortunately, as exciting as the fixture list looks, Hansi Flick’s squad will be traveling back-and-forth throughout the international break of June. Apart from that, the remaining two group stage games will take place in September, with the home match against Hungary to be played at Leipzig’s Red Bull arena. Finally, Germany’s training for the World Cup will commence on November 21 in Qatar. Given the tight schedule, it appears that there will be no warm-up matches before the start of the grand tournament this time.