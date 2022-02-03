 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Didi Hamann touts Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen as successor to Niklas Süle at Bayern Munich

In an interview with AZ, Did Hamann had plenty to say about the Danish defender.

Jack Laushway
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Didi Hamann interviewed with Abendzeitung to speak upon Niklas Süle’s departure as well as who he think would be up for the task. Hamann believes that losing Süle is a massive loss for Bayern Munich in terms of both sport and finance. Without a doubt, losing a player for free is always painful and Hamann feels that Süle was undervalued in Munich.

As a successor, Hamann took a different angle than most and prescribed that Chelsea FC defender Andreas Christensen would be a great successor for Bayern. While Christensen had a disappointing start to his career he really flourished with Denmark and Chelsea and 2021 and is now valued quite high.

While Hamann sees the excellent defensive ability in both Antonio Rüdiger and Christensen, he sees the Dane as better at building up the play which is something Bayern could benefit tremendously from. Especially since the loss of David Alaba, Bayern have missed that aspect from their defenders.

Christensen is less proven than some other names in contention, but he just might be the right fit for Nagelsmann’s tactics and formation. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

