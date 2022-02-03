Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Chelsea linked to Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt, Niklas Süle; Tottenham Hotspur also eyeing Süle; The Skynet Cafe (!?); Manchester City to make a strong play for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland; and MORE!

Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC are both being linked to Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. At this stage it seems highly unlikely that Bayern Munich would be willing to spend what it would take to get De Ligt from Juventus, so Chelsea is likely the favorite in the race.

With Thomas Tuchel’s side also rumored to be monitoring Niklas Süle closely, could Chelsea be dreaming of the “all-chonk” backline? Both Süle and De Ligt have (unfairly) been labeled as having — or even potentially having — weight issues.

Süle once had to go as far as saying we was no “lard-arse”, while Manchester United once famously stopped pursuing De Ligt because they were — allegedly — scared he would end up fat because his dad was — reportedly — heavy.

Of course, we think the “fat” reports are completely insane and stupid, but this is the world we live in:

Chelsea are leading Bayern Munich in the race to sign wantaway Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt next summer. According to Italian daily La Stampa, as relayed by Calciomercato.it, Matthijs de Ligt could be set for a move away from Juventus in the summer. The defender is not happy with his current club and is looking for a change of scenery as per his super-agent, Mino Raiola. It has now put multiple clubs on red alert as they look to prise him away from Turin at the end of the season. Chelsea are among the clubs interested in the services of de Ligt and are even leading Bayern Munich in the race to sign the Dutchman next season. With Juventus open to receiving offers for the defender, the Premier League giants could be in a better position to match their demands as opposed to the Bavarian heavyweights, who are still reeling from the loss of significant revenue due to the pandemic.

Despite my desire to see De Ligt and Süle teamed up, Tottenham Hotspur could be making a push for the Germany international as well:

Bayern, though, are in the market for defensive reinforcements as they prepare for life without Niklas Sule. The German international is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season. Chelsea are also in contention to sign Sule next season, although they are set to face stiff competition from Tottenham.

Whatever the case, it does appear that De Ligt is at least somewhat serious about leaving Juventus (per Sky):

Mino Raiola is ready to look for a new club for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt as the Serie A side’s management will not match Dusan Vlahovic’s contract in talks over fresh terms.

If Süle has to leave Bayern Munich, I’d love to see him teamed with De Ligt, but that is a longshot.

Chelsea seems to be very serious about its pursuit of Süle, though it seems doubtful that the clubs will lose all three defenders listed below:

The real test regarding the strength of the board’s connection to the Blues boss will come in the summer with at least three moves expected to be completed. Jules Kounde, Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni are three names high up on the priority list according to The Athletic but on top of this, Niklas Sule could be an easy deal to complete if the six year plan was to be followed. Two centre-halves and two midfielders on this list showcase the areas of need that require fixing in the summer. At the back, currently all of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are going to walk out the door come the end of the season for free.

It’s been over a week since Bayern Munich last played a game, and we’re suffering from withdrawal symptoms. There aren’t any games to talk about, so let’s talk transfers! Bayern didn’t do any business this winter, but the rumor mills have been turning. No, we’re not gonna discuss meme transfers like Thomas Müller to Everton, but there’s plenty more else to get into.

In this episode, Tom and Ineednoname discuss:

Talking about the ins and outs of the Niklas Süle decision — why is he leaving, and could Bayern have done more to keep him?

Who should replace Süle — Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rüdiger, Chris Richards, or maybe someone else?

The question marks over Leon Goretzka’s fitness, and what that means for the club going forward.

Manchester City will reportedly make a strong play for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland despite the rumors that Haaland wants a move to Real Madrid:

Manchester City will do their utmost to stop Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland joining his preferred next club, Real Madrid, reports The Athletic. The outlet claims if City are unsuccessful in their signing, however, they will turn to new arrival Julian Alvarez who joined from River Plate last month.

BFW staffer Davis VanOpDorp is apparently dining at the Skynet Cafe while covering the Winter Olympics in Beijing for DW:

Food prepared and delivered by robots at the #Beijing2022 Media Center cafeteria. pic.twitter.com/IJdLRtsZ6B — Davis VanOpdorp (@Davis_VanOpdorp) February 2, 2022

We cannot confirm if this was the Maître d’ of the restaurant...well, mostly because we can no longer reach Davis:

This is just absurd:

UEFA have contacted a pizzeria in the German city of Gießen warning it would sue them... for naming their mushroom pizza "Champignons League."



We're not making it up. pic.twitter.com/keE3B5N7Ia — DW Sports (@dw_sports) February 1, 2022

Bayern Munich prospect Nemanja Motika’s move to Red Star Belgrade has gone official:

❗Nemanja Motika u Zvezdi❗



Polaznik škole minhenskog Bajerna Nemanja Motika, rođen 2003. godine, novi je fudbaler Crvene zvezde!



Omladinski reprezentativac Srbije, koji je potpisao četvorogodišnji ugovor, zadužio je dres sa brojem 17.



Nemanja, dobro došao!



⚪#fkcz pic.twitter.com/JC4htWwpjF — FK Crvena zvezda (@crvenazvezdafk) February 2, 2022

Motika had the following to say (via FCBayern.com).

“I had a great four and a half years in Munich,” said Motika. “I learned a lot as a player and I would like to thank everyone who has accompanied me on my way at the FC Bayern Campus. In Belgrade, I now have the chance to play first-class, but I will keep my fingers crossed for the FC Bayern amateurs from afar for promotion.”

Per Sport Bild, Bayern Munich retained a buyback clause on Motika.

Former Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang forced his way out of of Arsenal FC and is now with FC Barcelona: