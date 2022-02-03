Nearing make or break time for several Bayern Munich prospects

The winter transfer window might have been a bit boring for the first team, but the Bayern Munich youth campus has been abuzz with activity.

Paul Wanner signed a professional contract and Lukas Schneller signed a contract extension. Meanwhile, Bright Arrey-Mbi was sent to FC Köln on loan, and Taylor Booth (FC Utrecht) and Nemanja Motika (Red Star Belgrade) will both be moving on shortly.

In addition, Gabriel Vidovic is rumored to be on the verge of earning a professional contract for himself as well.

Gone are the days of a barren youth system, but with so much talent being developed, the club will not be able to use all of it. For some youngsters, it will soon be time to figure out whether or not they should stay in Munich — or move on to a club that can offer a more clear pathway.

According to Sport1’s Kerry Hau, several good prospects are nearing that moment:

Kenan Yildiz (16/midfield) and Marcel Wenig (18/midfield) could soon move free of charge. It is also unclear how things will continue with players like Jamie Lawrence (19/defense), Torben Rhein (18/midfield), Armindo Sieb (18/midfield) or Christopher Scott (19/attack), all of whom are in summer preparation got a chance under Nagelsmann, but did not recommend themselves for higher tasks and want to gradually progress in their development.

The next few months will be key for several of these players and it seems clear that quite a few will leave on transfers or loans in the summer.