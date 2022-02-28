West Ham United to court Bayern Munich loanee Joshua Zirkzee?

According to a report from French outlet Jeunes Footeux, West Ham United is contemplating a move for Bayern Munich loanee Joshua Zirkzee, who is having a strong season at Anderlecht.

After a very tough 2020/21 campaign, Zirkzee rejuvenated his career:

Having only one real center forward with Michail Antonio, West Ham, 6th in the Premier League and therefore still in the race for European qualification, will strengthen offensively during the next market. According to our information, one of the tracks studied leads to Joshua Zirkzee. Good performances which therefore caught the eye of West Ham, especially since Zirkzee is under contract until 2023 with the Bavarian club. Indeed, if the Dutch striker does not extend to Bayern Munich, the German club will be forced to sell him.

The report states that Zirkzee’s price would be in the neighborhood of €10 million to €12 million, which is an amount well within reach of West Ham United’s transfer budget.