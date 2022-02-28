Bayern Munich doesn’t want to comment on supposed plan of selling strategy

Rumors have been going around recently that Bayern Munich is planning on becoming a selling club. Bayern Munich did not want to comment on these remarks when asked about this by Bild last week. This selling strategy would be a drastic change from Bayern’s current transfer market strategy and plans.

Currently, Bayern Munich is very hesitant to sign new players, especially unproven talents. Bayern only signs players they need and signs players with the intention to improve their squad, not to sell that player at a later date for a premium. However, teams like Ajax, Benfica, and Borussia Dortmund have shown there is a significant payoff in this strategy. Could Bayern adopt this strategy?

Bayern typically stay away from the transfer market to avoid losses on transfers, but perhaps a different strategy could actually improve the club’s transfer profit over time. German outlet kicker reported that Bayern might have plans on becoming a selling club, however, the club clearly don’t want to make a statement like this yet.

It is perfectly acceptable to see clubs sell talent to generate profits over time, as long as Bayern Munich don’t allow this selling strategy to diminish their ability to win titles.