Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski breaks down Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Karim Benzema

In a recent interview with Telefoot (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski was asked to assess some of the world’s other top forwards, including Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, and Pari Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

“Benzema, Haaland or Mbappé? I can’t choose. I prefer all of them together. But they’re different types of players. Haaland is the fastest, but Benzema is the most technical,” Lewandowski said. “I’m not sure if Mbappé is a typical number 9. He’s more like a winger.”

The question itself was fascinating because each of those players is at least remotely linked in one way or another via transfer rumors with Lewandowski. Real Madrid, of course, has consistently been in the background of a pursuit of Lewandowski since 2017. Funny enough, Los Blancos have also been attached to both Haaland and Mbappe in transfer rumors as well. Perhaps Florentino Perez is building a striker Voltron?

Anyway, Haaland has been touted as a potential successor to Lewandowski at Bayern Munich should the Pole leave and PSG has also been loosely mentioned a potential destination for Lewandowski is he leaves Bavaria.