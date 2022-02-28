Bavarian Podcast Works S4E25: Discussing the Eintracht win, analyzing possible defense options, looking at pending contract extensions, and more!

It’s going to be another long few days without any midweek fixtures, but it sure is good to see Bayern Munich back to winning in dominant fashion. If you had asked me if I thought Bayern were capable of coming out of an Eintracht Frankfurt away game with a victory and a clean sheet, I would’ve scoffed at the notion two weeks ago. But now that it has happened, this team sure looks like they can grind out the wins again.

However, looking at the not-so-distant future, there are quite a few things the club needs to sort out: impending contract extensions, signing defensive reinforcements, analyzing the future of the Bayern midfield, and managing campus talents. This podcast would be covering these topics, with a few more bits and pieces added to give

Take-home points from the Eintracht game

Defensive situation and potential targets for the summer

Contract extensions and the “Big 3”

The curious case of chef Gnabry (who has been starving us for a while)

Marcel Sabitzer’s performances and areas where he must improve

Musiala and Wanner and their future at the club

The injury situation and players on the verge of a return

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

