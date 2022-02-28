Robert Lewandowski yet to receive contract renewal signal from Bayern Munich

Much like Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski’s current contract at Bayern Munich is set to expire next summer. Recent reports have indicated that the trio of Bayern stars are all expected to sign new deals prior to next summer to follow suit with Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Kingsley Coman, who have all already signed contract extensions of their own.

Per new information from BILD’s new podcast entitled “Stammplatz-Follow,” though, it’s been suggested that Lewandowski has yet to receive a positive signal from the club indicating that they are ready and willing to start negotiations for a new deal. For the case of both Neuer and Muller, there have already been good signals from both parties as new deals for the pair are seemingly inevitable. Bild’s Tobias Altschäffl was on the most recent podcast episode and said, “[Lewandowski] hasn’t received a signal from the club so far. There was no internal conversation, no appointment. Lewandowski wishes that the club would also give him a chance.” Stammplatz-Follow host André Albers also added, “Bayern, of course, keep the [Erling] Haaland option open in a certain sense. Even if it seems difficult to do in Corona times.”

Both Bayern’s current and former front office members have remained increasingly dismissive of the suggestion that Haaland would replace Lewandowski at any point in the next couple of seasons, but it’s still an option that just might be on the table. The strained relationshipp between Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic has not made anything any easier for either Bayern or Lewandowski, but the club has always maintained they want the Polish striker to be a part of their long term future. In December, Herbert Hainer has stated that he would be very happy if Lewandowski was able to finish his career with Bayern, as ambitious of a desire as that might be.

Zahavi has shopped Lewandowski around in previous transfer windows and Salihamidzic reportedly was unhappy with Zahavi’s handling of the David Alaba transfer to Real Madrid last summer. Lest we forget this is an agent that former Bayern president Uli Hoeness called a “greedy piranha” not too long ago.

Prior to Bayern’s 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt kicking off, Salihamidzic told Sky Sports that Bayern wanted to keep Lewandowski at all costs. After the match, Sky’s Patrick Wasserziehr told the Polish ace what Brazzo had said ahead of kickoff and replied, “this is the first time I hear it.” He was also quick to quell any speculation that there’s any sort of a rift between himself and the club or anything like that, as he said he’s just focused on the next match vs. Bayer Leverkusen for now. “ I know how football works and I am always open, but the next match is important to me. The issue of the contract is a secondary topic,” he explained (Sport Onet).