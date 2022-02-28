Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund eyeing Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio; FC Barcelona already negotiating with Erling Haaland and Noussair Mazraoui; Sergio Busquets to MLS?; and MORE!

In what can only be described as bizarre, a report is stating that both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio:

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on signing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid in the summer. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs showing interest in Marco Asensio ahead of the summer transfer window. The Bundesliga giants are closely monitoring his situation at Real Madrid, with Juventus also keen on signing him.

Given Julian Nagelsmann’s desire to change the formation, Asensio would seemingly slot into one of those attacking midfield roles, but does Bayern Munich need anyone there? Uh, not really.

Barring a crazy sell-off of a few players and Serge Gnabry being sold this summer, I’d say this is unlikely.

FC Barcelona is reportedly engaged in talks with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui — both clients of Mino Raiola:

Barcelona have held talks with Mino Raiola over clients Erling Haaland and Noussair Mazraoui, according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf. Senior Barcelona officials reportedly met with Raiola to discuss summer deals for two of his star clients.

In even more (pick one: interesting, infuriating, stupid) news, La Liga’s is reportedly ready to help fund Haaland’s move, which is somehow (pick one: appropriate, legal, fair)? Check this out:

According to media reports, the Spanish football league wants to help FC Barcelona in signing Borussia Dortmund’s star striker Erling Haaland. The aim is to increase the attractiveness of the Primera División, it said. That’s why FC Barcelona’s debts of 1.35 billion euros “won’t be a problem,” wrote the Catalan newspaper Sport on Sunday . The commitment of the 21-year-old is “absolute priority” for the club around national goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen for the coming season and is now “no longer a dream.”

Another work week is almost in the books and, as always, Bayern Munich provided a lot of material for us to ponder.

A whole lot.

Somehow, Thomas Müller testing positive for COVID-19 again became one of the more normal stories of the week.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

Examining the report on Julian Nagelsmann’s desire to make a back-three based formation permanent.

Jamal Musiala’s transition to the central midfield.

The wild rumors surrounding Erling Haaland, Corentin Tolisso, and Serge Gnabry.

Bayern Munich’s begrudging evolution to becoming a selling club.

Marcel Sabitzer’s future is on shaky ground with Bayern Munich.

A guest appearance from Javi Martinez for a new segment called “Dong Watch”...okay, I’m kidding (no, we will not be discussing Javi’s bulge breakdown).

A quick take on “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Several MLS clubs, including Inter Miami are looking to bring in FC Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets:

MLS clubs are approaching Sergio Busquets since July 2021. He decided to wait and turn down the opening proposals as he only wanted to stay at Barça. #FCB

…but MLS clubs will try again to tempt Busquets, in particular Inter Miami



Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Süle and Joshua Kimmich were selected to kicker’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Süle and Joshua Kimmich in Kicker's Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/a9Ycu2vYSC — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 27, 2022

Bayern Munich have finally played a good game! Shockingly, the performance came against Eintracht Frankfurt away, a fixture which has given the Bavarians some significant issues in the past. With multiple players including Thomas Muller still out, this could’ve been a chance for the Eagles to smash and grab three points from the Rekordmeister. Bayern didn’t let that happen though, and even managed to get a clean sheet for their efforts.

Here are our talking points from the game: