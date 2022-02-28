Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane talks short-term and long-term goals

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane has some goals that he wants to achieve this year — along with one that he would like to focus on in the future.

Specifically, Sane wants to secure a Champions League and a World Cup in 2022.

“Both titles are my goal. You cannot really compare them. Many consider the World Cup to be more important because it’s not played every year, which is a good thing,” Sane told kicker kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

When it comes to individual awards, Sane does not spend too much time focused on those — but winning a Ballon d-Or would be nice.

“I know what I can do and I still have a lot to learn. But I’m not under pressure. I’m trying to work, score goals, play well, and win titles. You can only win such awards if you perform over a season. Dreaming a lot brings nothing,” Sane said.