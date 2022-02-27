Injury update: Thomas Müller is back on Bayern Munich’s training ground, as Manuel Neuer sets a return date

Thomas Müller was in quarantine for a short period and missed Bayern Munich’s Saturday clash against Eintracht Frankfurt. But the German international went out of isolation and started working on his comeback.

Müller went out of isolation today and immediately headed to Bayern Munich’s training facility. At the Säbener Straße, Thomas completed a 45-minute individual training with Prof. Dr. Holger Broich. As Bild reports, he was in great shape and will most probably be ready for next weekend’s match against Bayer Leverkusen.

On the other hand, Manuel Neuer also continued working on his comeback after his knee injury. He might return earlier than expected, as Julian Nagelsmann told on a presser, via BuliNews, “‘Manu will resume goalkeeping training next week. If everything goes well, he will be there against Leverkusen. He will likely play against Salzburg.”

As the most important part of the season is already on the way, it’s good to see two very important Bayern Munich players getting ready for a soon comeback!