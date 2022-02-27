Report: Christian Früchtl likely to leave Bayern Munich

Once considered to be a strong candidate to succeed Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich, Christian Früchtl might be ready to move on.

According to a report from Sport1, Früchtl will be actively looking for a transfer in the coming weeks. Last season’s disastrous loan to FC Nürnberg set Früchtl’s development back and probably set this all in motion:

On the one hand, the competition with the five-time world goalkeeper Neuer and his mostly reliable replacement Ulreich is too big. On the other hand, Früchtl has never been able to recommend itself as a serious alternative between the posts. His zero-minute loan in the 2020/21 season at second division club 1. FC Nürnberg also set him back in his development. And that’s why, according to SPORT1 information, the signs are clearly saying goodbye, also with a view to the new season. In the coming weeks there should be initial talks with Bavaria and potential buyers from Germany and abroad.

Per Sport1, Früchtl would have left prior to this season, but a broken collarbone thwarted those plans. Should Früchtl depart, Johannes Schenk and Lukas Schneller would be candidates to compete for the No.3 role on the depth chart.