The bickering between Lothar Matthäus and Bayern Munich’s Hasan Salihamidzic is over...for now

According to a report from Abendzeitung, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic and pundit Lothar Matthäus have talked and ended their public squabbling:

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic and record national player Lothar Matthäus have settled their little dispute. There had been “a phone call” in the past few days, said Matthäus (60) as a Sky expert shortly before the start of the Munich game at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday . Salihamidzic (45) stood a meter next to him at the commentary table and said: “We’ve known each other for 25 years. I think we appreciate each other.”

Of course, both Salihamidzic and Matthäus played for Bayern Munich and were teammates back in the 90s.

Both men acknowledge they wanted to move from the verbal battle that started over Matthäus’ criticism of Bayern Munich’s defense:

The trigger for the small dispute was Matthäus’ criticism of the defensive weaknesses of the record champions and the expensively bought central defenders Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Hernández. Salihamidzic had also reacted to this publicly. “If he has something to say, he can do it,” said the Bayern board on Saturday. “But, I will always put myself in front of our boys, Lothar has to endure that too.” Matthew also said that the quarrel was “resolved, both have their views. If I see a critical point, you have to look for it for a long time, then I have to criticize it.”

