Bayern Munich will only pursue other center-back options if Andreas Christensen signs elsewhere

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, Bayern Munich has its heart set on Chelsea FC center-back Andreas Christensen to help fill the void that will be left during the summer when Niklas Süle departs for Borussia Dortmund.

The report (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) states that Christensen is still Bayern Munich’s Plan A — and that there will not be a Plan B in action until Christensen formally tells the Bavarians he will not be moving to Germany.

With FC Barcelona highly interested in Christensen and the Dane’s own desire to remain with Chelsea, it could be an uphill battle for Bayern Munich to acquire Christensen. Should the Rekordmeister fail, the club would start to get more serious about players like SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck, Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Matthias Ginter, and Torino FC’s Gleison Bremer.

Whatever the case, Bayern Munich’s plans to first target free transfers might have to go out the window if both Christensen and Ginter opt to sign elsewhere.