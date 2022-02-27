Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel admits he’s not as “dramatic” as French goalkeepers

While he is not quite Manuel Neuer just yet, Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel is building a reputation for himself as the type of goalkeeper who can affect a match with his feet — just like Neuer.

Nübel, of course, honed his foot skills while playing a defensive midfielder growing up.

“Until Under-14, Under-13 I played in the six [defensive midfielder] position,” he told Ligue1.com. “I think it helps me a lot. I had to decide to go in goal or stay outfield. The decision was not so bad I think. I like to get dirty, to spring to block some shots, that’s why I decided to go in goal. But I also like the duels on the field. But for me, most important is to stop the balls, not to play with feet.”

While his fancy footwork is earning raves, Nübel is more pragmatic about his work in stopping shots. The young German just does his job — without all of the histrionics.

“Maybe the French goalkeepers are a bit more crazy, and more dramatic,” Nübel said with a laugh. “In Germany we play more… yeah, if you see me playing, I’m not the guy who is dramatic, play simple, save the ball.”