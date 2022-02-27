Strained relations a role in talks between Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski?

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), the relationship between Bayern Munich and super agent Pini Zahavi is strained and could play a role in the upcoming negotiations between the club and Robert Lewandowski.

The issue seems to stem from discourse between Zahavi and Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic. The alleged rift started during the David Alaba saga and never seemed to get any better.

Per the report, there have not been any discussion to this point between Lewandowski and the club — and the Polish Hitman is getting antsy. Lewandowski wants the club to make him an offer soon or Zahavi will throw up the “Piranha signal” to start luring in potential suitors.

As we all know, Zahavi has big time contacts everywhere — but especially with deep-pocketed clubs in England and Paris.

While it might be getting close, we can keep the circus music hold for at least a little while longer.