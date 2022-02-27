Julian Nagelsmann savors Bayern Munich’s tough win over Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann saw his team battle to a 1-0 victory over a very feisty Eintracht Frankfurt side.

While Nagelsmann savored the victory, he admitted it was not the easiest contest for his boys.

“It was very uncomfortable today. I’m very happy with the first half. Only the goals were missing. If you see the last games and see today, it’s been an important step,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by Tz). “In the first leg we played with a back four, but that didn’t work out against Kostic and company. Today, we decided to go man-against-man. (Sane) was sent out to score goals and assists. We can still bring one or two good players from the bench and that has had an effect.”

The manager will now focus on getting his team together for a huge showdown with Bayer Leverkusen next weekend. Bayern Munich will need to take care of business against Die Werkself to keep a comfortable cushion atop the standings in tact.