Bayern Munich Alumni: Franck Ribery lauds Robert Lewandowski, knows his UCL favorites, dreams of coaching

Bayern Munich great Franck Ribery is winding down his career in Italy, but still has one eye on Germany. When recently asked about who he thought was the world’s best striker, Ribery did not have to hesitate.

“(Robert) Lewandowski for me is currently the number one striker, the best in the world in the past two or three years. He works a lot and wants to help the team. He makes the difference. I think he deserved the Ballon d’Or last year and the year before,” Ribery told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

When looking at the landscape for European titles this season, the Frenchman thinks his old club could be a frontrunner.

“I see Bayern Munich, Liverpool and maybe PSG as well. It just depends on them, they have strong teams and great players,” Ribery said.

Finally, the 38-year-old gave a hint on what he might do next.

“I’d like to be a coach. I really like Carlo Ancelotti, both as a person and the way he thinks and works. I also liked Jupp Heynckes a lot, with whom we won everything with Bayern Munich in 2013,” said Ribery.