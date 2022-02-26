Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich reacts to hard-fought victory over Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich helped his team secure a 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt

“It was a hard-fought win. I think we did well and should have taken the lead earlier. The way we got the win was also good. The last 10, 15 minutes, the way we pushed each other, that was good. A win like this is also fun,” Kimmich told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kimmich would like to see the squad gain some momentum on this, but knows the road to a title in the Bundesliga is not easy.

“Today the attitude was great, we can build on that,” said Kimmich (as captured by Tz). “We always have a lot of offensive players on the field. But when I see how Sané or Gnabry defend. It’s not just up to the defensive players. Leipzig has stabilized, BVB has strength to chase us in the Bundesliga. Leverkusen also has good quality, young, strong players.”