Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Bayern Munich (Ruckrunde)

Bayern Munich have finally played a good game! Shockingly, the performance came against Eintracht Frankfurt away, a fixture which has given the Bavarians some significant issues in the past. With multiple players including Thomas Muller still out, this could’ve been a chance for the Eagles to smash and grab three points from the Rekordmeister. Bayern didn’t let that happen though, and even managed to get a clean sheet for their efforts.

Here are our talking points from the game:

What was the formation Nagelsmann used today? Was it a 4-2-3-1 or something else?

The paradoxical nature of the defense today — setup vs performance.

A full midfield review, including Joshua Kimmich’s great game and a potential future between him and Musiala in a pivot.

So it turns out you don’t need 20 attackers to create chances. Who knew?

Robert Lewandowski’s role compared to usual + Coman and Sane as attackers.

How Julian Nagelsmann can build on this performance in the coming games.

Why an unglamorous win was a step in the right direction for Bayern Munich.

