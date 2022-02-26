Bayern Munich might have to open its coffers for Nico Schlotterbeck

In a recent column for Sport1, Steffen Effenberg broke down the transfer situation surrounding SC Freiburg center-back Nico Schlotterbeck.

While Schlotterbeck has been rumored to have draws interest from teams abroad, the Germany international has been most closely linked to Bundesliga foes Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Schlotterbeck has indicated a desire to stay in Germany, but also knows that he has to keep all of his options open.

Effenberg thinks Schlotterbeck should move this summer to keep his career progression moving forward:

A squad that may soon get a second new central defender next to (Niklas) Süle. Nico Schlotterbeck from SC Freiburg has been on the black and yellow wish list for a long time. He has said it is his aspiration to play internationally. That means for me: His journey will go somewhere else in the summer. But really to BVB? I could definitely imagine Bavaria. When you’re stronger, when you’re self-confident, there’s nothing wrong with Bayern. If he has the opportunity and wants to win titles, then he has to go to Munich and not to Dortmund.

Funny enough, Bayern Munich is inching closer to striking out on Chelsea FC defender Andreas Christensen and is not looking at too many other great options. Given the need to replace Süle, Bayern Munich might have to splurge on Schlotterbeck to get the quality of player it desires.