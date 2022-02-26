Germany Watch: Marc-Andre ter Stegen retaliates against the Spanish media

German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, has had an underwhelming season.

Ter Stegen was criticized by the Spanish media for his fitness and overall performance. Before the match against Napoli, per Sport Bild, the goalkeeper retaliated against the media.

“You always have to work to get back to your best, and that’s what I’m doing. Every training session I do is to be in the best condition. I’m sure some of you have poured some gasoline on the fire in the last few weeks because you like it. That’s the way it is, sorry.”

He was agitated by how the media talked about his performances, but Ter Stegen is happy with his performances. “There are many things I do well and others I can improve. I don’t put much importance on what I read. People can express their opinions. Everyone does - and everyone knows more than everyone else. I always analyze the games, what I do well and what I don’t.”

Ter Stegen was also criticized by German media for his inconsistent performances, and probably that’s one of the reasons why Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer will be ahead of him in the national team.