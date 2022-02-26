Bayern Munich target Andreas Christensen could be on his way to FC Barcelona

According to a report from Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, the bosses at Chelsea FC expect center-back Andreas Christensen to sign with FC Barcelona.

Christensen, a transfer target of Bayern Munich, has seen his representatives hold discussions with Chelsea over the last few months, but the two sides have not been able to reach an accord on a deal.

Moreover, even Christensen’s teammates are expecting him to leave the club. Per Plettenberg, however, Christensen’s representatives could still envision their client moving to Bayern Munich, but it is unclear if that is anything more than negotiating tactic at this point:

Update #Christensen: #CFC bosses expect his move to #FCBarcelona in summer. Many teammates also assume this. No one expects a contract extension. The players side conveys that a move to #FCBayern is still possible, but they also talk about and with Barcelona. @SkySportsNews — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 25, 2022

Niklas Süle’s upcoming departure has left Bayern Munich scrambling to find a replacement and it has been widely reported that Christensen has been the club’s favorite possibility to succeed the Germany international.

Now a move appears to be in doubt.

Christensen obviously has the talent to attract Bayern Munich, but the Danish star will also be leaving Chelsea as a free transfer, which is equally as appealing to a club like the Bavarians.