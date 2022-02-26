 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bayern Munich target Andreas Christensen could be on his way to FC Barcelona

Is Bayern Munich going to miss out on Andreas Christensen?

By CSmith1919
Chelsea FC v Lille OSC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

According to a report from Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, the bosses at Chelsea FC expect center-back Andreas Christensen to sign with FC Barcelona.

Christensen, a transfer target of Bayern Munich, has seen his representatives hold discussions with Chelsea over the last few months, but the two sides have not been able to reach an accord on a deal.

Moreover, even Christensen’s teammates are expecting him to leave the club. Per Plettenberg, however, Christensen’s representatives could still envision their client moving to Bayern Munich, but it is unclear if that is anything more than negotiating tactic at this point:

Niklas Süle’s upcoming departure has left Bayern Munich scrambling to find a replacement and it has been widely reported that Christensen has been the club’s favorite possibility to succeed the Germany international.

Now a move appears to be in doubt.

Christensen obviously has the talent to attract Bayern Munich, but the Danish star will also be leaving Chelsea as a free transfer, which is equally as appealing to a club like the Bavarians.

