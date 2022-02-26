Report: Real Madrid has legitimate interest in Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry

According to a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Real Madrid’s rumored interest in Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry is legitimate, but Los Blancos might only be willing to make a move if the Germany international leaves on a free transfer in 2023.

Hau re-stated that Gnabry and Bayern Munich are on good terms and that both parties still expect a contract extension to happen, but there are some factors that could potentially derail those plans.

Aside of the difference that the player and club have with regard to a yearly salary, Gnabry’s place on the roster is not exactly cemented under Julian Nagelsmann. When everyone is healthy, Gnabry has not always been a starter under Nagelsmann. Moreover, Nagelsmann had made some concessions with his personnel in an effort to keep all of the attackers happy. To make that happen, Nagelsmann has often played with less defenders than he would prefer to at times.

Making that kind of sacrifice is not considered something that Nagelsmann would like to do on a permanent basis, though.