Report: Marcel Sabitzer’s future uncertain at Bayern Munich

At surface value, when Marcel Sabitzer joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig for a fee of roughly €16m, it looked as if it was going to be one of the best bits of bargain business Bayern had done in their recent history. However, the Austrian’s time in Bayern so far this season has been underwhelming despite working under Julian Nagelsmann, who’s already plenty familiar with him from their time working together in Leipzig.

So far this season, Sabitzer has made a total of 20 appearances across all competitions for Bayern, the majority of which he came on as a substitute for. He’s yet to find the back of the net or provide an assist an having to fill in at left back more than once during Alphonso Davies’s long absence has pretty much typified how his tenure has gone thus far in Munich.

Per a new report from kicker, there are strong indications within the confines of Sabitzer Strasse that there is a very high likelihood Sabitzer will be offloaded this summer (tz). Concerns have been mounting during Leon Goretzka’s long injury absence since Sabitzer has not been adequrtly able to deputize in Goretzka’s role in midfield. Nagelsmann has shown more faith in playing Corentin Tolisso alongside Joshua Kimmich in midfield and Sabitzer hasn’t been able to make as much of an impact as Bayern would’ve hoped.

Former Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently referred to Sabitzer as “a luxury transfer” and added that he, “didn’t improve the squad the way you might have imagined.” Of course, it didn’t help that the Austrian international did not have a proper pre-season with Bayern since he was still with Leipzig from the beginning of the Bundesliga season before the transfer window closed, and he was also recovering from a calf problem that he sustained during the European Championships with Austria.

It also hasn’t helped Sabitzer’s case that Nagelsmann has come out and said he plans on using Jamal Musiala in midfield as often as possible. While some might prefer Musiala at the number 10 role or as a winger, Nagelsmann seems him as an effective partner in midfield for Kimmich. Sabitzer can play a number of different roles in midfield, but was arguably at his best for both Leipzig and Austria playing as an attacking midfielder, but that’s a position that’s already well occupied at Bayern between Leory Sane, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, and at times, Musiala. While Sabitzer might benefit from a run-in as the 10 or a winger at Bayern, it’s hardly ever an option on the table with the players Nagelsmann already has available in that department.