Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

Matchday! Somehow the weeks keep rolling by and the injury situation at Bayern Munich doesn’t get any better. This time round, Thomas Muller is set to sit out as the Bavarians travel to Frankfurt for a game against those dreaded Eagles.

Eintracht Frankfurt may not be a bogey team like Gladbach, but they’re just absurdly tough to beat. This season they started out slow with Oliver Glasner, but have found form and look to be in contention for the Europa League places. They even beat Bayern in the reverse of this fixture, and that was before half the starting XI ended up sidelined.

Sooooooo, yeah. Not looking good for Nagelsmann at the moment. But he still has the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, and the newly returned Jamal Musiala on his team. Expectations the way they are at Bayern, he needs to show that he can keep the team winning and playing aesthetically pleasing football while doing it. Let’s hope he gets it right.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

