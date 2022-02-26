Report: Bayern Munich interested in Jeremy Toljan

According to a report from Calciomercato (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is interested in Sassuolo right-back Jeremy Toljan, who previously played under the Bavarian boss at Hoffenheim.

Toljan is 27-years-old and valued at just €5 million by Transfermarkt, which would seemingly make him very attractive to the cost conscious Bavarians — especially with Nagelsmann’s desire to transition to a back-three formation.

Should that tactical shift happen, it can be assumed that Benjamin Pavard would slide in to center-back, which would leave a void on the defensive flank. Bouna Sarr and Josip Stanisic would be the leftover competitors for the spot. Sarr has been linked with a move away, while it remains to be seen what the future holds for Stanisic.

Toljan would not be the type of signing that Bayern Munich fans would fawn over, especially considering some of the other names that the club has been linked to like FC Barcelona’s Sergino Dest and Wolfsburg’s Ridle Baku.