Daily Schmankerl: Chelsea debating between Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry and FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele; Nico Schlotterbeck’s future is open; No offer form Bayern on Sergino Dest; Erling Haaland news; and MORE!

Chelsea FC has been linked to Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, but the London club could be plotting a move for FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele instead.

For Chelsea, the acquisition would be considered a key, strategic move:

Marina Granovskaia has hinted that Chelsea could finally complete their unorthodox transfer project this summer, following the club’s latest interest in Serge Gnabry. According to German outlet Bild, Thomas Tuchel’s side are ‘interested’ in securing the Bayern Munich forward’s signature amid ‘complicated’ contract talks at the Allianz Arena. The report adds that Gnabry, who sees his current deal with the Bundesliga champions expire at the end of next season, ‘likes London’ but the Blues face competition from a host of Europe’s leading sides. While the 26-year-old forward may seem to be just another bouquet that the west Londoners want to add for their flower show, the root of Chelsea’s interest is planted far deeper. Should Chelsea complete the signing of Gnabry, the Germany international would join the growing left-footed contingent at Cobham that currently comprises of Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Saul Niguez, Marcos Alonso, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr. The Blues’ interest in the former Arsenal prospect offers a glimpse into the blueprint behind Granovskaia’s transfer plan that looks to arm Tuchel with the artillery to combat Manchester City’s and Liverpool’s Premier League dominance.

Per TEAMtalk, however, Chelsea might actually have FC Barcelona’s Dembele as its primary target for the summer:

Chelsea appear to be putting all their eggs in one basket by electing to pursue Ousmane Dembele instead of Serge Gnabry, according to reports. Dembele has been heavily linked with Chelsea in recent weeks. His contract with Barcelona is due to expire in the summer. Consequently, his current employers tried to sell him in January, when Chelsea were interested. The Blues are still in contact with the winger’s representatives ahead of a possible summer deal. Chelsea are reportedly rivalling Paris Saint-Germain to sign Dembele as a free agent. Such a move would reunite him with his former Borussia Dortmund coach, Thomas Tuchel. It would also replenish the attacking ranks for Chelsea, who could move on a number of options there. But Dembele has not been the only player to consider when it comes to their attacking regeneration. Reports recently tipped them to make a move for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry.

Chelsea is going to need to sell a few players at some point, eh?

SC Freiburg star Nico Schlotterbeck’s future remains wide open. Will Bayern Munich reconsider its interest in the Germany international if it cannot land Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen? This is what Freiburg had to say about Schlotterbeck’s status:

According to Freiburg’s sports director Jochen Saier, the future of defender Nico Schlotterbeck is still open. ”The fundamental decision as to whether he is going or staying has not yet been made,” he told kicker. A possible change also depends significantly on whether the offer is right. An extension of the defender who was last associated with Dortmund is also not off the table.

Another work week is almost in the books and, as always, Bayern Munich provided a lot of material for us to ponder.

A whole lot.

Somehow, Thomas Müller testing positive for COVID-19 again became one of the more normal stories of the week.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

Examining the report on Julian Nagelsmann’s desire to make a back-three based formation permanent.

Jamal Musiala’s transition to the central midfield.

The wild rumors surrounding Erling Haaland, Corentin Tolisso, and Serge Gnabry.

Bayern Munich’s begrudging evolution to becoming a selling club.

Marcel Sabitzer’s future is on shaky ground with Bayern Munich.

A guest appearance from Javi Martinez for a new segment called “Dong Watch”...okay, I’m kidding (no, we will not be discussing Javi’s bulge breakdown).

A quick take on “The Book of Boba Fett.”

The agent for FC Barcelona and USMNT defender Sergino Dest said that Bayern Munich has never made an offer for his client — even back when Dest was with Ajax:

Sergino Dest’s agent Barnett: “Barça wanted him more and I'm not even sure how much Bayern wanted him. Clubs call about players all the time - that doesn't mean they're interested”, he told Bild via @iMiaSanMia. #FCB



“Offer from Bayern? No, that's why he went to Barça”. pic.twitter.com/VL6RyfLADk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 24, 2022

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke is not thrilled with the latest round of stories on Erling Haaland. The club wants Haaland to stay, but that prospect looks increasingly more unlikely:

According to the report, Haaland has received offers from Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and allegedly also from Bayern Munich. In addition, there is also an offer from Dortmund to extend his contract. According to the report, however, he should not consider this. Real also wants to persuade Haaland to stay in Dortmund for another year and then join the Royals in 2023. Dortmund’s managing director has now firmly rejected the fact that the decision will be made shortly. In an interview with RTL/ntv, Hans-Joachim Watzke explained that the process would take even longer. “That will certainly be cleared up in the next few weeks, maybe a month, maybe in six weeks it will be clarified at some point,” said the BVB boss. They would be “very happy” if Haaland stayed, but solutions would also be found in the event of a departure. “If it’s the case that he leaves, we’ll handle it the way we’ve always done it - we’ve already lost one or two more goalscorers here,” explained Watzke. He reminded of Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and promised: “We will find something new there too.” For SPORT1 chief porter Patrick Berger, there are many indications that Haaland will say goodbye at the end of the season. “I have my doubts about how realistic it is for Haaland to stay in Dortmund over the summer,” he explained in SPORT1-News. Berger also does not believe in a move to Bayern. “I am relatively sure that he will go abroad. The trend is more towards Real Madrid.”

Liverpool is reportedly eyeing Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez:

Liverpool FC has one of the best attacking lines in the world, but the Reds would still like you to have a new centre-forward. According to Calciomercato, coach Jürgen Klopp’s club wants to bid for Lautaro Martínez in the next few months - for one of the most sought-after strikers in the world. The 24-year-old is likely to be worth around €90m and Inter Milan will certainly not find it easy for any club to sign the goalscorer. The background to the desires of the Reds is that they are slowly wanting a younger line of attackers. The Argentine would be an investment for the future.

Ajax star Antony is “happy” to be drawing interest from Bayern Munich and Liverpool:

Brazil star Antony is ‘happy’ at Ajax but reports claiming transfer interest from European giants like Liverpool and Bayern Munich are flattering the winger, via quotes by A Bola. The 22-year-old is enjoying a creative campaign for De Godenzonen under Erik ten Hag so far this term. He has struck 11 goals and created nine in 27 games across all competitions for the Johan Cruyff Arena natives. He also made his senior international debut last year.

Bayern Munich will square off with a notorious thorn in its side: Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Bavarians seems to have at least one disappointing effort against Die Adler each season, but even with the squad’s awful injury situation, this should be a match where the team can power through its opposition.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode: