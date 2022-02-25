Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

No matter what’s happening in the world, football keeps coming (except for that one month in 2020). This week, Bayern Munich take on Eintracht Frankfurt in their home stadium, with Julian Nagelsmann missing some key players from his setup.

Sorry if you actually read these and are starting to find them a bit samey, but there’s only so many previews you can write before it all gets muddled together. Bayern Munich need three points. Frankfurt will try to stop them. That’s how it goes. If the three points don’t come, the fanbase will tear Nagelsmann limb from limb. That’s also part of the journey. Such is football.

