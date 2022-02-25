Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel thrilled with AS Monaco experience

Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel is enjoying his loan stint at AS Monaco and is making the most of this opportunity.

“I met Paul [Mitchell, AS Monaco sporting director] and Oleg [Petrov, AS Monaco VP and CEO] and I had good talks with them,” Nübel told the Ligue 1 Show on beIN SPORTS (as captured by the Ligue 1 website). “I’m open for another league, another country and that’s why I chose Monaco. It’s a big club and I’m open for anything. The first weeks were difficult. I had no rhythm before. New country, new language, new players. But after weeks it was better and better, and now it’s ok, it’s good, my level is good, still improving.”

One thing that helped Nübel was the presence of fellow German, Kevin Volland, at AS Monaco.

“One good point is that Kevin is here,” said the ‘keeper. “It’s a big advantage for me I can speak German a bit and we have a good group together. But also the rest of the guys are very friendly,” Nübel said.

Nübel has allowed 33 goals in 33 appearance across all competitions for AS Monaco and also has 10 clean sheets.