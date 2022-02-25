Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann: “Our worst halves this year have always been in a 4-2-3-1”

In his press conference earlier today Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann added some fuel to the fire on the story that broke this week indicating he would be implementing a back-three based formation next season.

When asked about the report, Nagelsmann offered up an interesting reply.

“Our worst halves this year have always been in a 4-2-3-1, Bochum for example. I’m happy to take part in the discussion, but in the end we decide in the coaching team which formation we play in.” Nagelsmann said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Some fans would argue that it was the personnel aligned within that 4-2-3-1 that made those halves so painful, but it does appear that a back-three formation is on its way to Munich whether fans like it or not.

Internally, sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihmidzic is assuredly already planning for how to best staff such a formation. With the potential move already under intense scrutiny from the fanbase, the duo of Salihamidzic and Nagelsmann will need to hit on any acquisitions to ensure the proper personnel are on the roster for next season to run such a formation.