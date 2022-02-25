Daily Schmankerl: Matthias Ginter to Bayern Munich?; Serge Gnabry eyeing move to Real Madrid or FC Barcelona?; Karim Adeyemi hinting at Borussia Dortmund move?; Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen getting closer to decision?; and MORE!

With his contract negotiation in flux, Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry is reportedly starting to open up to the idea of playing for Real Madrid or FC Barcelona.

Interestingly, the Tz report says that Bayern Munich is not considering a summer sale on Gnabry as of yet — despite the prospect of potentially entering the final year if his contract with the risk of losing him as a free transfer:

Serge Gnabry can well imagine playing for either Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future. As of now, a summer departure is not an option, neither for Gnabry nor FC Bayern.

According to reports out of Italy, Borussia Mönchengladbach star and Germany international Matthias Ginter could be headed to Bayern Munich after the season:

Inter are set to miss out on the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach defender Mathias Ginter, who is instead close to signing for Bayern Munich. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that the Nerazzurri are no longer in the race for the 28-year-old who looks to be bound for Bayern.

We discussed this a bit on Season 1, Episode 37 of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast, but unless Bayern Munich can secure Chelsea FC’s Andreas Christensen, Ginter might not be such a bad option — especially if Julian Nagelsmann is going to move to a permanent back-three based formation.

Bayern Munich will square off with a notorious thorn in its side: Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Bavarians seems to have at least one disappointing effort against Die Adler each season, but even with the squad’s awful injury situation, this should be a match where the team can power through its opposition.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A crazy stat on Julian Nagelsmann’s own struggles against Die Adler.

Each team’s recent form and where they sit in the table.

Why Eintracht Frankfurt is potentially not as much of a threat as in recent years.

A rundown of the litany of injuries Bayern Munich is working through.

Why we should see a back-four and how the team could line up against Eintracht Frankfurt.

A prediction on the match.

Former Bayern Munich great Alvaro Odriozola might finally be settled in at Real Madrid starting next season:

Real Madrid continue to work on the squad for the new season. Brahim Díaz (AC Milan), Takefusa Kubo (RCD Mallorca) and Álvaro Odriozola (Fiorentina) have currently parked the Whites at other clubs. According to the Spanish AS, those responsible at Real have now decided that at least the future of the former Bayern player Odriozola should lie with the Madrilenians. The 26-year-old full-back is currently in the service of AC Fiorentina and has impressed with outstanding performances in Italy. The Spaniard has made 21 appearances this season and is a regular at Fiorentina. Odriozola’s loan ends next summer. Odriozola came to FC Bayern on loan in winter 2020. However, he was not able to assert himself there and only made five appearances in seven months.

Yes...we saw Javi Martinez’s dong revelations regarding Thomas Müller and Renato Sanches.

No...we will not be doing Bavarian Dong Works.

No...we have no idea why Martinez actually answered that question.

That is all.

Did Red bull Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi give away his future with a simple like of an Instagram post? Maybe:

Numerous top European clubs are vying for the services of Karim Adeyemi. The Salzburg shooting star will take the next step in his career in the summer, that much is certain. A move to Borussia Dortmund has been in the air for months - now there are increasing signs of a transfer to the Bundesliga to BVB. The trigger for this is Adeyemi himself. The 20-year-old distributed a meaningful “like” for a post on the streaming platform DAZN on Instagram . The “like” by Adeyemi refers to a quote by Ilkay Gündogan. The winger’s national team colleague accompanied the Borussia duel against Mönchengladbach on Sunday as a TV expert. He said: “Karim Adeyemi fits really well to Dortmund. [...] If the transfer should take place, Dortmund can look forward to this talented boy.” Adeyemi seems to share Gündogan’s opinion, as he expressed with his like. Of course, the “like” didn’t go unnoticed by the other followers either. One user wrote “Karim Adeyemi liked!”

Chelsea FC center-back Andreas Christensen is letting his agents sort through his contract negotiations and potential transfer, but it appears to be a two-horse race (stop with Javi Martinez-induced Thomas Müller jokes) between Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona to land Christensen:

Andreas Christensen won’t consider any proposal from Premier League clubs to respect Chelsea. Barcelona and FC Bayern are both interested in signing him since January - still in talks. #CFC



Barça have approached both Azpilicueta and Christensen. No full agreement yet. https://t.co/MmWGvQiCvY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 24, 2022

