Joshua Zirkzee is still hopeful of making an impact at Bayern Munich

The young Dutch striker is currently on loan from Bayern Munich and is playing in the Belgian Jupiler Pro Liga for RSC Anderlecht. He’s had an impressive season so far for Anderlecht with 14 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances.

In an interview with Sport1, he talks over his future at Bayern, as he still hopes that he’ll become an influential player for the Bavarian club at some point. “After this season, I’ll return to Bayern. Where I will play after that depends on the prospects of match practice because that is the most important thing for me.”

Zirkzee’s contract runs out until 2023, and his future isn’t exactly clear. He emerged as a great backup option under Hansi Flick and scored a couple of important goals in the treble-winning season.

Since then, his development stagnated, and he lost the trust of Bayern’s bosses and coaching staff. He said he continues to be in regular contact with various Bayern colleagues but has not spoken to Nagelsmann since his departure.

Since Bayern’s first option is Robert Lewandowski, and they have a great backup in Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, there probably will be little room for the Dutch striker in Munich.